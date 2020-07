Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this 2/2 unit at Lake Catherine in Palm Beach Gardens. Lovely patio home in the heart of PBG offers a split floorplan with tons of privacy -- each bedroom feels like a master suite! Tons of closet space throughout -- also Silestone kitchen countertops, composite double bowl sink, tiled backsplash. This front unit is close to the parking lot for easy access to and from your car. Tenant to pay all utilities including renters insurance. Tenant to be responsible for putting up hurricane shutters (provided).