Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

164 Old Meadow Way

164 Old Meadow Way · (561) 371-2378
Location

164 Old Meadow Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home overlooking the 9th Fairway of the Fazio golf course. Renovated gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances, travertine marble floors in the living area, custom service bar with wine storage and beverage refrigerator. One bedroom downstairs with sliding doors to the enclosed patio. Master is upstairs with large walk in closet. Detached 1 car garage for extra storage. No membership included and available for a minimum of 30 days. Come escape the cold this winter...call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Old Meadow Way have any available units?
164 Old Meadow Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 164 Old Meadow Way have?
Some of 164 Old Meadow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Old Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
164 Old Meadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Old Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 164 Old Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way offer parking?
Yes, 164 Old Meadow Way does offer parking.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Old Meadow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way have a pool?
No, 164 Old Meadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 164 Old Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Old Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Old Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Old Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
