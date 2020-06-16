164 Old Meadow Way

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home overlooking the 9th Fairway of the Fazio golf course. Renovated gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances, travertine marble floors in the living area, custom service bar with wine storage and beverage refrigerator. One bedroom downstairs with sliding doors to the enclosed patio. Master is upstairs with large walk in closet. Detached 1 car garage for extra storage. No membership included and available for a minimum of 30 days. Come escape the cold this winter...call today!