135 Old Meadow Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Fabulous pond & fountain views with this spacious 2BR/2BA home located in the heart of PGA National within walking distance to the resort hotel restaurants and spa. This popular floor plan was renovated in 2015 featuring split bedrooms, granite breakfast bar in the kitchen, a king-sized master and guest room with 2 twins. The great room features wall-to-wall sliders opening to a screened-in patio with pond views while the kitchen has sliders to a private walled-in courtyard for your BBQ & patio set. Short walk to community pool. Excellent condition. Quiet concrete construction. PGA National is a beautiful community located minutes to premium beach parks, fitness trails, shopping and entertainment. 18 minutes to Palm Beach airport and downtown museums, theatres & venues in West Palm Beach!