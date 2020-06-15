All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
135 Old Meadow Way
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM

135 Old Meadow Way

135 Old Meadow Way · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Old Meadow Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Fabulous pond & fountain views with this spacious 2BR/2BA home located in the heart of PGA National within walking distance to the resort hotel restaurants and spa. This popular floor plan was renovated in 2015 featuring split bedrooms, granite breakfast bar in the kitchen, a king-sized master and guest room with 2 twins. The great room features wall-to-wall sliders opening to a screened-in patio with pond views while the kitchen has sliders to a private walled-in courtyard for your BBQ & patio set. Short walk to community pool. Excellent condition. Quiet concrete construction. PGA National is a beautiful community located minutes to premium beach parks, fitness trails, shopping and entertainment. 18 minutes to Palm Beach airport and downtown museums, theatres & venues in West Palm Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Old Meadow Way have any available units?
135 Old Meadow Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Old Meadow Way have?
Some of 135 Old Meadow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Old Meadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 Old Meadow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Old Meadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 135 Old Meadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way offer parking?
No, 135 Old Meadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Old Meadow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way have a pool?
Yes, 135 Old Meadow Way has a pool.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way have accessible units?
No, 135 Old Meadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Old Meadow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Old Meadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Old Meadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
