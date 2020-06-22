12867 Alton Road

Amenities
BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME. 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and 1/2 Bath off main living area, 2 Car Garage plus DEN! Light bright and Everything is Brand NEW! Granite Counters, Expanded and upgraded extra cabinetry in Kitchen, New Blinds and Ceiling Fans, Private front courtyard with gate. COMPLETE HURRICANE WINDOWS AND DOORS! Live the Alton Lifestyle with too many amenities to list: Pool, Several Play Grounds, Outdoor Exercise Gym, Dog Park, Club House, Pickle Ball, Volley Ball, Fitness Center, Tennis, Basketball, Children's room, Pool tables, Foosball, Walking and bike trails... Walk to restaurants, Shops and Entertainment. Close to beaches, I95 for easy commute times, A rated Schools.