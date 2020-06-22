12867 Alton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage tennis court

BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT and PRESERVE VIEW TOWN HOME. 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and 1/2 Bath off main living area, 2 Car Garage plus DEN! Light bright and Everything is Brand NEW! Granite Counters, Expanded and upgraded extra cabinetry in Kitchen, New Blinds and Ceiling Fans, Private front courtyard with gate. COMPLETE HURRICANE WINDOWS AND DOORS! Live the Alton Lifestyle with too many amenities to list: Pool, Several Play Grounds, Outdoor Exercise Gym, Dog Park, Club House, Pickle Ball, Volley Ball, Fitness Center, Tennis, Basketball, Children's room, Pool tables, Foosball, Walking and bike trails... Walk to restaurants, Shops and Entertainment. Close to beaches, I95 for easy commute times, A rated Schools.