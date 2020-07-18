128 Santa Barbara Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Centrally located & totally upgraded, lakefront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage and oversized screened patio. Open living space with Maplewood flooring throughout, crown molding, granite counters, updated appliances including Bosch dishwasher and granite counters with tile backsplash. The kitchen is open to the great room and captures the gorgeous lake and patio views right outside.Accordion shutters for easy hurricane protection. All bedrooms are upstairs, with main living space down.Screened patio perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include heated pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. 1 Small Pet Only. Located near Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, amazing restaurants and shopping, beaches and Palm Beach Int'l Airport.