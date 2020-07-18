All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 128 Santa Barbara Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
128 Santa Barbara Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

128 Santa Barbara Way

128 Santa Barbara Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Santa Barbara Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located & totally upgraded, lakefront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage and oversized screened patio. Open living space with Maplewood flooring throughout, crown molding, granite counters, updated appliances including Bosch dishwasher and granite counters with tile backsplash. The kitchen is open to the great room and captures the gorgeous lake and patio views right outside.Accordion shutters for easy hurricane protection. All bedrooms are upstairs, with main living space down.Screened patio perfect for entertaining. Community amenities include heated pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. 1 Small Pet Only. Located near Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, amazing restaurants and shopping, beaches and Palm Beach Int'l Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have any available units?
128 Santa Barbara Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
What amenities does 128 Santa Barbara Way have?
Some of 128 Santa Barbara Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Santa Barbara Way currently offering any rent specials?
128 Santa Barbara Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Santa Barbara Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Santa Barbara Way is pet friendly.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way offer parking?
Yes, 128 Santa Barbara Way offers parking.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Santa Barbara Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have a pool?
Yes, 128 Santa Barbara Way has a pool.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have accessible units?
No, 128 Santa Barbara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Santa Barbara Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Santa Barbara Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Santa Barbara Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Gyms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with PoolsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWeston, FL
North Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University