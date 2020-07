Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

One level townhouse, nice 2/2 floor plan with great room at the popular Oaks Sun Terrace community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens; The unit has a huge screened patio overlooking a lake; Community has sidewalks and pool; Tennis courts are within walking distance; Close to Gardens Mall, College, Hospital, Restaurant & Shopping center. Minutes from I-95 and the Turnpike. Beaches about 10 minutes away. Great Schools.