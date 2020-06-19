All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
116 Cypress Point Drive.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
116 Cypress Point Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

116 Cypress Point Drive

116 Cypress Point Drive · (561) 563-2121
Location

116 Cypress Point Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. 2/2 first floor CONDO in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool.Screen covered Patio with incredible lake view. Extra storage space under stairs next to front door. Cathedral ceiling.New Range/Stove, Washer and Dryer to be installed soon. Laminate and tile flooring. Granite countertops in bathrooms. Water utility included in the rent. Accordion shutters and impact windows for this unit. Great Deal! Heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Close to great Schools, shopping centers, I-95 and Turnpike. Nearby PGA National Park offers amenities including playground, tennis court, barbecue, picnic areas, basketball court, DISC golf course and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have any available units?
116 Cypress Point Drive has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Cypress Point Drive have?
Some of 116 Cypress Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Cypress Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Cypress Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Cypress Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Cypress Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 116 Cypress Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Cypress Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 116 Cypress Point Drive has a pool.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Cypress Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Cypress Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Cypress Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Cypress Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

