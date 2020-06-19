116 Cypress Point Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Only one pet less than 20lbs allowed by HOA. 2/2 first floor CONDO in PGA National Resort. Right across swimming pool.Screen covered Patio with incredible lake view. Extra storage space under stairs next to front door. Cathedral ceiling.New Range/Stove, Washer and Dryer to be installed soon. Laminate and tile flooring. Granite countertops in bathrooms. Water utility included in the rent. Accordion shutters and impact windows for this unit. Great Deal! Heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Close to great Schools, shopping centers, I-95 and Turnpike. Nearby PGA National Park offers amenities including playground, tennis court, barbecue, picnic areas, basketball court, DISC golf course and more.