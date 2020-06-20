114 Beaumont lane A

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR Beaumont SF Fully Renovated - Property Id: 287084



Come see this newly renovated single family home in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens! Recently renovated head-to-toe, this home features impact glass sliders, popular wood look tile, renovated bathrooms, and an open, updated kitchen. Kitchen highlights include: white quartz counter tops, high-end soft-close cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances. And with 2 master suites, each w/ their own private bathroom and walk-in closet, your guests will not want to leave! Zoned for A-Rated schools and located near amazing beaches, golfing, shopping (Gardens Mall), restaurants, transportation and entertainment!



Excited to schedule a private showing on this home and others that suit your needs. Please get in contact with me and let me know how I can help.



Joseph Ilardi, P.A.

REALTOR® / Property Manager

The Corcoran Group

Phone: (561) 660-3909

Email: joeilardipa@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287084

Property Id 287084



(RLNE5807732)