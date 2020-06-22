All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
1115 11th Lane

1115 11th Lane · (561) 371-7400
Location

1115 11th Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Spacious Divosta townhome with 2 bedrooms plus den or office. 1,600 square feet with large, private patio and one of the best direct lakefront locations in the community; directly across from community tennis & pickleball courts, basketball, playground, racquetball and jogging trail. Less than 1 mile away from PBG pool and water park! Walk to Publix,, Outback, Pizza Girls, Chipotle, Mr. Gyros, China Kitchen, Cafe Chardonnay, Bonefish Grill, 3 Forks, Blaze Pizza, Saito's Steakhouse, Christopher's Kitchen, Panera, Prosecco Cafe, The Cooper, Rocco Tacos and more! No pickup trucks, commercial vehicles, or motorcycles allowed in the community. No smoking. A small pet (under 30 pounds) will be considered on a case by case basis. Ready to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 11th Lane have any available units?
1115 11th Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 11th Lane have?
Some of 1115 11th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 11th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1115 11th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 11th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 11th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1115 11th Lane offer parking?
No, 1115 11th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1115 11th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 11th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 11th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1115 11th Lane has a pool.
Does 1115 11th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1115 11th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 11th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 11th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 11th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 11th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
