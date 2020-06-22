1115 11th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious Divosta townhome with 2 bedrooms plus den or office. 1,600 square feet with large, private patio and one of the best direct lakefront locations in the community; directly across from community tennis & pickleball courts, basketball, playground, racquetball and jogging trail. Less than 1 mile away from PBG pool and water park! Walk to Publix,, Outback, Pizza Girls, Chipotle, Mr. Gyros, China Kitchen, Cafe Chardonnay, Bonefish Grill, 3 Forks, Blaze Pizza, Saito's Steakhouse, Christopher's Kitchen, Panera, Prosecco Cafe, The Cooper, Rocco Tacos and more! No pickup trucks, commercial vehicles, or motorcycles allowed in the community. No smoking. A small pet (under 30 pounds) will be considered on a case by case basis. Ready to move right in!