Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1107 Orinoco Way

1107 Orinoco Way · (561) 660-3909
Location

1107 Orinoco Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Isles 4BR Pool Home on Lake - Property Id: 291717

So private...at end of cul-de-sac! Spectacular, panoramic SE lake views wrapping around 2 sides of home. Largest model on best lot in the community! Beautiful pool home has real Brazilian cherry floors, electric fireplace, built in wall unit, crown molding, formal dining room, central vacuum, lg screened pool and patio! Light, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, separate living and formal dining rooms, inside laundry room, and more! Close to clubhouse, tennis, pickleball, pool & fitness center. Rent includes pool service, lawn service, security system, internet and cable tv! A small pet will be considered on a case by case basis. Close to great schools, shopping, and restaurants!

Excited to schedule a private showing on this home and others that suit your needs. Please get in contact with me and let me know how I can help.

Joseph Ilardi, P.A.
REALTOR® / Property Manager
The Corcoran Group
Phone: (561) 660-3909
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291717
Property Id 291717

(RLNE5824663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Orinoco Way have any available units?
1107 Orinoco Way has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Orinoco Way have?
Some of 1107 Orinoco Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Orinoco Way currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Orinoco Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Orinoco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Orinoco Way is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way offer parking?
No, 1107 Orinoco Way does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Orinoco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way have a pool?
Yes, 1107 Orinoco Way has a pool.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way have accessible units?
No, 1107 Orinoco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Orinoco Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Orinoco Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Orinoco Way does not have units with air conditioning.
