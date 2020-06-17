All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
11032 Legacy Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:54 AM

11032 Legacy Drive

11032 Legacy Drive · (561) 720-3365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11032 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
FURNISHED OFF SEASON RENTAL ONLY- Available May 1, 2020-December 31, 2020. 6 MONTH MINIMUM. Come Enjoy this Beachy First Floor Condo in the Heart of Palm Beach Gardens! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath + 2 Parking Spaces. Hurricane Impact Windows & Sliders. Nice Lake Views. Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Nice Small Patio off Kitchen. Lake Views from Bedroom, Dining, Living Room & Kitchen. Laundry Room Inside. Stainless Steel appliances w/ Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Baths. Legacy Place is a Gated Community, Located in a highly desirable area just seconds from fine dining & shopping, Publix Greenwise, Gardens Mall & Downtown at the gardens. Resort like amenities include: gym, pool, tennis courts, playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11032 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11032 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11032 Legacy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11032 Legacy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11032 Legacy Drive does offer parking.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11032 Legacy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11032 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11032 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11032 Legacy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11032 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11032 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
