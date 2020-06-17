11032 Legacy Drive

Amenities

FURNISHED OFF SEASON RENTAL ONLY- Available May 1, 2020-December 31, 2020. 6 MONTH MINIMUM. Come Enjoy this Beachy First Floor Condo in the Heart of Palm Beach Gardens! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath + 2 Parking Spaces. Hurricane Impact Windows & Sliders. Nice Lake Views. Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Nice Small Patio off Kitchen. Lake Views from Bedroom, Dining, Living Room & Kitchen. Laundry Room Inside. Stainless Steel appliances w/ Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen & Baths. Legacy Place is a Gated Community, Located in a highly desirable area just seconds from fine dining & shopping, Publix Greenwise, Gardens Mall & Downtown at the gardens. Resort like amenities include: gym, pool, tennis courts, playground.