Palm Beach Gardens, FL
11026 Legacy Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:57 AM

11026 Legacy Drive

11026 Legacy Drive · (561) 757-0090
Location

11026 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Legacy Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout. Large tub shower, built in desk, large kitchen, full size W/D, and huge closet. No Carpet! The community offers a fantastic gym, clubhouse, and resort style pool overlooking the lake. This condo has great walkability to shopping and dining and is within minutes to Downtown Gardens, The PGA Mall, I-95, Palm Beach State College, and much more! Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 Legacy Drive have any available units?
11026 Legacy Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11026 Legacy Drive have?
Some of 11026 Legacy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11026 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11026 Legacy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11026 Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11026 Legacy Drive does offer parking.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11026 Legacy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11026 Legacy Drive has a pool.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 11026 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11026 Legacy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11026 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11026 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
