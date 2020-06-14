11026 Legacy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous Luxury Condo END UNIT in Legacy Place with a ONE CAR GARAGE and an additional parking space. This large model unit boats 1,051 living sq ft with beautiful tile throughout. Large tub shower, built in desk, large kitchen, full size W/D, and huge closet. No Carpet! The community offers a fantastic gym, clubhouse, and resort style pool overlooking the lake. This condo has great walkability to shopping and dining and is within minutes to Downtown Gardens, The PGA Mall, I-95, Palm Beach State College, and much more! Pets welcome!