Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

AVAILABLE FOR 2020/2021 SEASONAL RENTAL (90 days minimum stay) in a wonderful gated mixed use community in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens. Beautifully appointed. Easy walk to the Clubhouse, Capitol Grill and other great restaurants and small boutiques. Five minutes to the movies, five star shopping, signature golf, waterfront entertainment and the beach. Tenant and credit background check required. Contact Listing Agent for more information 561-309-3042.