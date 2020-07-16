All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
110 Club Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:41 PM

110 Club Drive

110 Club Drive · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
This incredible rental property is located in the heart of PGA National in the Club Cottages community. Featuring an open floor plan, this spacious rental is perfect as a home for any family looking to brighten up their lifestyle! The large living area looks out onto the patio perfect for dinners while watching the sunset. Bedrooms are spacious and comfortable with updated bathrooms. This home is perfect for anyone seeking to rent in the PGA National community. Amenities include the community clubhouse, fitness center, pool, game room, golf course, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Club Drive have any available units?
110 Club Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Club Drive have?
Some of 110 Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 110 Club Drive offer parking?
No, 110 Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 110 Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 Club Drive has a pool.
Does 110 Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
