Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court yoga

FULLY FURNISHED! HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LAGUNA MODEL WITH LAKE VIEWS. IMMACULATE BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE. THERE ARE 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, ONE ON EACH LEVEL. CLOSE TO ''A'' RATED SCHOOLS. THIS 24HR MANNED GATED COMMUNITY HAS RESORT STYLE ADULT AND CHILDREN CLUBHOUSES, PLAYGROUND, FITNESS & YOGA STUDIOS, OVERSIZED POOL AND HAR-TRU TENNIS COURTS. THIS COMMUNITY IS THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN PALM BEACH GARDENS. A MUST SEE!