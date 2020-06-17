108 Bianca Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 3 BR 3 BA pool home surrounded in private preserve views in Mirasol with desirable golf membership. Features include: diagonal tile flooring, neutral decor, crown moldings and pocket molding with window treatments. Upgraded cabinets and crown moldings with granite counters and full backsplash in kitchen. Upgraded bedrooms including master w/his & her walk-in closets, elegant private bath. Custom salt water pool, covered lanai and bricked patio, lush landscaping and private natural vistas. Also available for sale or for furnished, annual lease with sport membership for $5,000.