All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 108 Bianca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
108 Bianca Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:16 PM

108 Bianca Drive

108 Bianca Drive · (561) 262-0721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Mirasol
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

108 Bianca Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Mirasol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 3 BR 3 BA pool home surrounded in private preserve views in Mirasol with desirable golf membership. Features include: diagonal tile flooring, neutral decor, crown moldings and pocket molding with window treatments. Upgraded cabinets and crown moldings with granite counters and full backsplash in kitchen. Upgraded bedrooms including master w/his & her walk-in closets, elegant private bath. Custom salt water pool, covered lanai and bricked patio, lush landscaping and private natural vistas. Also available for sale or for furnished, annual lease with sport membership for $5,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Bianca Drive have any available units?
108 Bianca Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Bianca Drive have?
Some of 108 Bianca Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Bianca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bianca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bianca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Bianca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 108 Bianca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Bianca Drive does offer parking.
Does 108 Bianca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Bianca Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bianca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Bianca Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Bianca Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Bianca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bianca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Bianca Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Bianca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Bianca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 108 Bianca Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity