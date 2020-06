Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling. The white kitchen has Corian counters and a seperate breakfast area, also a see through window into the formal dining room. 2 split bedrooms and baths. The large Master bedroom has custom closets. This fabulous condo has a contemporary Great room overlooking the lanai and golf course.Full golf membership. Golf cart with rental.