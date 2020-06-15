All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
104 S Ryder Cup Cir S
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

104 S Ryder Cup Cir S

104 Ryder Cup Cir S · (305) 412-3660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Ryder Cup Cir S, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible golf views surround this bright & spacious, 3BR/2BA + garage, well-maintained corner condo located on the 7th hole of the Champion Course in the highly sought-after community of Rider Cup Villas at PGA National. The perfectly upgraded open & airy interior is flooded with natural light and will wow you with its volume & wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, recessed lighting, tiled and laminated flooring, and crown molding. The kitchen has spacious cabinets and a panoramic window, while the spacious master suite has a golf view and a resort-style bath. The expansive screened-in back has a covered sitting area, automatic hurricane panels, and stunning views. unit wiwas recently painted and fixed for new tenants. Move in with only 2 months deposit ( first and security)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have any available units?
104 S Ryder Cup Cir S has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have?
Some of 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
104 S Ryder Cup Cir S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S pet-friendly?
No, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S offer parking?
Yes, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S does offer parking.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have a pool?
No, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have accessible units?
No, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 S Ryder Cup Cir S does not have units with air conditioning.
