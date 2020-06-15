104 S Ryder Cup Cir S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible golf views surround this bright & spacious, 3BR/2BA + garage, well-maintained corner condo located on the 7th hole of the Champion Course in the highly sought-after community of Rider Cup Villas at PGA National. The perfectly upgraded open & airy interior is flooded with natural light and will wow you with its volume & wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, recessed lighting, tiled and laminated flooring, and crown molding. The kitchen has spacious cabinets and a panoramic window, while the spacious master suite has a golf view and a resort-style bath. The expansive screened-in back has a covered sitting area, automatic hurricane panels, and stunning views. unit wiwas recently painted and fixed for new tenants. Move in with only 2 months deposit ( first and security)