104 S Ryder Cup Cir S

Amenities
Incredible golf views surround this bright & spacious, 3BR/2BA + garage, well-maintained corner condo located on the 7th hole of the Champion Course in the highly sought-after community of Rider Cup Villas at PGA National. The perfectly upgraded open & airy interior is flooded with natural light and will wow you with its volume & wall-to-wall sliding glass doors, recessed lighting, tiled and laminated flooring, and crown molding. The kitchen has spacious cabinets and a panoramic window, while the spacious master suite has a golf view and a resort-style bath. The expansive screened-in back has a covered sitting area, automatic hurricane panels, and stunning views. unit wiwas recently painted and fixed for new tenants. Move in with only 2 months deposit ( first and security)