All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Find more places like 104 Chambord Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
/
104 Chambord Terrace
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:41 PM

104 Chambord Terrace

104 Chambord Terrace · (561) 339-2832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach Gardens
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

104 Chambord Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Frenchman's Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 J · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This property offers luxury and elegance with a floor plan perfect for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! Just outside the open dining room is a gorgeous Florida room, perfect for year-round enjoyment. The private family spaces are equally as impressive with a luxury master suite you have to see to fully appreciate! This property offers two bedrooms plus a den or 3rd bedroom. Enjoy elevator access to second floor. Luxury, resort-style living is waiting for you in the exquisite Frenchman's Reserve Country Club community. The country club has been completely renovated for the ultimate lifestyle you've been dreaming of with amenities including an Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, tennis, spa, state-of-the-art gym, spacious pool and impeccable dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Chambord Terrace have any available units?
104 Chambord Terrace has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Chambord Terrace have?
Some of 104 Chambord Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Chambord Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
104 Chambord Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Chambord Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 104 Chambord Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 104 Chambord Terrace does offer parking.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Chambord Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 104 Chambord Terrace has a pool.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace have accessible units?
No, 104 Chambord Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Chambord Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Chambord Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Chambord Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Chambord Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Similar Pages

Palm Beach Gardens 1 BedroomsPalm Beach Gardens 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Gardens Apartments with Pool
Palm Beach Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Weston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity