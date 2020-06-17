104 Chambord Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This property offers luxury and elegance with a floor plan perfect for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! Just outside the open dining room is a gorgeous Florida room, perfect for year-round enjoyment. The private family spaces are equally as impressive with a luxury master suite you have to see to fully appreciate! This property offers two bedrooms plus a den or 3rd bedroom. Enjoy elevator access to second floor. Luxury, resort-style living is waiting for you in the exquisite Frenchman's Reserve Country Club community. The country club has been completely renovated for the ultimate lifestyle you've been dreaming of with amenities including an Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, tennis, spa, state-of-the-art gym, spacious pool and impeccable dining.