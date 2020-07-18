317 Seville N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated tennis court clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse media room tennis court

WOW if you're looking for that perfect turn key annual rental at Kings Point Delray's Premier 55+ Community Look no further, the upgrades in this unit have to be seen to be fully appreciated, open concept living with decorator furnishings there's even a piano. You are going to love the reconfigured on-suite master bath with private entrance from the master bedroom. Den has a computer for tenant's use, enclosed Florida Room with stack washer/dryer Park Right Outside your door. This single-story villa like being in a private home. Enjoy all the Kings Point has to offer 3 Multi-Million Dollar Club Houses, Theater with Broadway Type Shows and free movies, Golf, Tennis, Community Buses and much more also Kings Point is only Minutes from downtown Delray's Vibrant Downtown and Beaches!