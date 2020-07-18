All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

317 Seville N

317 Seville Lane · (561) 703-3635
Location

317 Seville Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
tennis court
WOW if you're looking for that perfect turn key annual rental at Kings Point Delray's Premier 55+ Community Look no further, the upgrades in this unit have to be seen to be fully appreciated, open concept living with decorator furnishings there's even a piano. You are going to love the reconfigured on-suite master bath with private entrance from the master bedroom. Den has a computer for tenant's use, enclosed Florida Room with stack washer/dryer Park Right Outside your door. This single-story villa like being in a private home. Enjoy all the Kings Point has to offer 3 Multi-Million Dollar Club Houses, Theater with Broadway Type Shows and free movies, Golf, Tennis, Community Buses and much more also Kings Point is only Minutes from downtown Delray's Vibrant Downtown and Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Seville N have any available units?
317 Seville N has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Seville N have?
Some of 317 Seville N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Seville N currently offering any rent specials?
317 Seville N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Seville N pet-friendly?
No, 317 Seville N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 317 Seville N offer parking?
No, 317 Seville N does not offer parking.
Does 317 Seville N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Seville N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Seville N have a pool?
No, 317 Seville N does not have a pool.
Does 317 Seville N have accessible units?
No, 317 Seville N does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Seville N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Seville N has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Seville N have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Seville N does not have units with air conditioning.
