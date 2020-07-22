/
hendry county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Hendry County, FL📍
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
980 Avalon AVE
980 Avalon Avenue, Hendry County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
NEWS FLASH.....LABELLE RENTAL NOW AVAILABLE!!! Do not hesitate on this one!! Labelle rentals are highly sought after!! This manufactured home has it all...
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
370 Broward AVE
370 Broward Avenue, LaBelle, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
READY FOR MOVE IN: Stop by and see this great home for annual rent! Upon arrival you will see this is the place you want to call home. All Kitchen Appliances! Large oversize lot. This home is on well water.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
279 N Missouri ST
279 N Missouri St, LaBelle, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 apartment in the heart of LaBelle. Granite Tops, Stainless Appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3003 Harvard Circle
3003 Harvard Circle, Port LaBelle, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME!! - Be the first to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. All new stainless steel appliances, wash & dryer hook up in your indoor laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Hendry County
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
1111 Estate ST E
1111 Estate Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
NEW ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE! This 3 BDR/2 Bath home is located in the Southeast area of Lehigh Acres. Located on a corner lot in a quiet area of town.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1086 N Saturn CIR
1086 N Saturn Cir, Glades County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3/2 home on 1/4 acre lot in Port LaBelle unit 102. Built in 2019. Stainless appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
4302 East 14th Street
4302 East 14th Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1405 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
317 Melissa Drive
317 Melissa Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1199 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Hendry County
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
635 Hawthorne AVE S
635 Hawthorne Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage duplex for rent- no neighbors- all tile throughout- split floor plan- section 8 ok!
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
207 OAKLAWN CT
207 Oaklawn Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY IN UPSCALE AREA OF LEHIGH ACRES. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND NATURE TRAIL. THIS FURNISHED VILLA IS IDEAL FOR SENIOR LIVING.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
709 Joponica AVE S
709 Joponica Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Ready to move in July 20th 3 bed 2 bath house with large backyard located on a quiet road near a canal (Joponica ave. in Lehigh Acres) $1195 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 6* No pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
330 Suffolk CT
330 Suffolk Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
This little beauty is in a 55 or older community. This home available 1st of August. Two bedroom two bath Villa with all tile floors for easy care. You will also find large Florida room with screens and windows for your relaxing moments.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
1112 Gerald AVE
1112 Gerald Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a corner lot. Home features new tile floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new granite counters tops, fresh paint inside and out, large back yard, and plenty of parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
357 Joel BLVD N
357 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH UPGRADED NEW KITCHEN UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND FLOOR WITH AN INCREDIBLE VIEW TO GOLF AND POOL AND INCREDIBLE COMMUNITY WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE SPACE IS TRULY IN MINT CONDITION.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Alabama
19589 Galleon Point DR
19589 Galleon Point Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
NEW HOME corner lot, lavished space, on the water with lovely views that provides a peaceful piece of paradise to rest and relax in the abundance of transquility! You will enjoy coffee each morning on your fully screended lanai.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
2505 Lakeview DR
2505 Lakeview Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bed 2 Bath Fully Furnished House in Lehigh. Comes with Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Furniture, Central A/C, Tile, Carpet, Screened Lanai and is on County Water! Lawn Care is included.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11773 Grand Belvedere WAY
11773 Grand Belvedere Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
SEASONAL-VACATION RENTAL in a brand new community; "Arborwood Preserve". Brand new construction. 2 bedroom plus den with sleeper sofa! Welcome to your new home away from home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
933 Maddock Street East
933 Maddock Street East, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
855 Gulf Lane
855 Gulf Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Joel
1709 Englewood Ave
1709 Englewood Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1420 sqft
Ready !! Call for appointment.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower
310 Lloyd Ave S
310 Lloyd Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Large 3BR + Den / 2.5 BA home for your family. This home includes 3 master suits plus den and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
339 Joel BLVD
339 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
805 sqft
55 Plus Community- NO PETS..
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Joel
242 North Ave
242 North Avenue, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1539 sqft
Beautiful serene location! The open floor plan allows for a large kitchen and central living area. This home is filled with natural light. Conveniently located close to parks and shopping. Qualifications: Online Application fee $50 per adult.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Alabama
10688 Crossback Lane
10688 Crossback Lane, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
Some of the colleges located in the Hendry County area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines have apartments for rent.
