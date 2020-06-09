277 Brighton G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Move in ready fully furnished 2nd floor corner unit with garden view. This unit has a screened in balcony and is immediately available in the 55 + community. This unit has lots of light. Some its features include new paint, new carpet, new furniture, new bedding, crown molding, flat screen TV, central air, & ceiling fans in each room. Assigned parking. Rent includes HOA fees, cable and water. This home is turnkey, don't miss out on this fabulous rental! Community offers a clubhouse, fitness, tennis and pool.