Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:18 PM

277 Brighton G

277 Brighton H · (561) 213-6347
Location

277 Brighton H, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Move in ready fully furnished 2nd floor corner unit with garden view. This unit has a screened in balcony and is immediately available in the 55 + community. This unit has lots of light. Some its features include new paint, new carpet, new furniture, new bedding, crown molding, flat screen TV, central air, & ceiling fans in each room. Assigned parking. Rent includes HOA fees, cable and water. This home is turnkey, don't miss out on this fabulous rental! Community offers a clubhouse, fitness, tennis and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Brighton G have any available units?
277 Brighton G has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 277 Brighton G have?
Some of 277 Brighton G's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Brighton G currently offering any rent specials?
277 Brighton G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Brighton G pet-friendly?
No, 277 Brighton G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 277 Brighton G offer parking?
Yes, 277 Brighton G offers parking.
Does 277 Brighton G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Brighton G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Brighton G have a pool?
Yes, 277 Brighton G has a pool.
Does 277 Brighton G have accessible units?
No, 277 Brighton G does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Brighton G have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Brighton G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Brighton G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 277 Brighton G has units with air conditioning.
