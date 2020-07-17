1566 Lake Crystal Dr

Amenities

Welcome home to this first floor waterfront condo in the heart of West Palm Beach! Featuring beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and bar top, large neutral tile, carpet in bedrooms, dining and living room combination, upgraded bathrooms with granite counter tops. Unit includes a washer and dryer in a separate laundry room inside. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open patio overlooking the beautiful lake. Community features 3 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym & is very well manicured. Do not miss this opportunity to call this condo your home, call today!