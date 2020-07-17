All apartments in Palm Beach County
1566 Lake Crystal Dr

1566 Lake Crystal Drive · (954) 559-7158
Location

1566 Lake Crystal Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Golden Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this first floor waterfront condo in the heart of West Palm Beach! Featuring beautifully updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and bar top, large neutral tile, carpet in bedrooms, dining and living room combination, upgraded bathrooms with granite counter tops. Unit includes a washer and dryer in a separate laundry room inside. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open patio overlooking the beautiful lake. Community features 3 pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym & is very well manicured. Do not miss this opportunity to call this condo your home, call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have any available units?
1566 Lake Crystal Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have?
Some of 1566 Lake Crystal Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Lake Crystal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Lake Crystal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Lake Crystal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr offer parking?
No, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr has a pool.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Lake Crystal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Lake Crystal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
