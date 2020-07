Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Delray Beach less than 10 minutes away from Beach, Downtown Delray. Coco Wood Lakes is a 55+plus Adult Community(only 1 resident must be 55 years old) any other must be 18 years old. This lots of space in this larger Single Family House is nestle away in a beautiful community. This home has lots of space. Pet friendly. Washer and dryer. Amenities, pool, clubhouse and much more.