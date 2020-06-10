/
/
sebring
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:44 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Sebring, FL📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1641 Lakeview Drive
1641 Southeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
832 sqft
Lakeview Drive Rental is now Available. Call today to see this 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs home with LAKE VIEWS. Centrally located in Sebring, FL near to medical facilities, restaurants, downtown shops, and Lake Jackson.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Lakeview Drive
2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3116 sqft
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
712 N Ridgewood Drive
712 North Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,000
855 sqft
Great Commercial space in the heart of Sebring's downtown. Perfect for warehouse with rollup door in front and barn doors in the back. Plenty of room in the back of the building, as well, for open-air work or parking.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2706 Kingswood Drive
2706 Kingswood Drive, Sebring, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
Absolutely immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in prime location, close to Golf Hammock, Harder Hall Golf, and all of Sebring major amenities . Completely remodeled with gorgeous granite kitchen, large light and bright tiled living area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Lakeview Drive
2650 Northeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Welcome to The Cottage! Completely remodeled quaint guesthouse with everything you need for your short term retreat. Blocks from down Sebring amenities, right across the street from Lake Jackson, convenient to everything.
1 of 8
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
222 Rose Ave
222 Rose Ave, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Located in Sebring downtown area. Application fee: $40 dollars - Apartment is in the first floor First, last and security required. Payment plan for last month acceptable.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3200 US 27 Highway S
3200 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,400
693 sqft
This is a highly visible, prime suite located on the ground floor of a professional office building located on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. All bank customers and visitors to the building walk by this suite.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2153 US Highway 27 Highway S
2153 US Route 27, Sebring, FL
Studio
$1,823
1750 sqft
1750SF Prime Finished office space with all the upgrades: 10ft coffered ceilings, crown molding throughout, 2 large conference rooms with kitchenette at end. Ideal for attorney's office, upscale executive suites to meet clients,etc.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3400 Sebring Parkway
3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL
Studio
$2,500
2800 sqft
OFFICE/MEETING ROOM SPACE WITH STAGE: Approx 77 x 32ft. On east side of bldg lodge/banquet/restaurant facility. Ample paved parking; handicap/private/public shared restrooms. BUILDING IS ALSO FOR SALE: $449,900
Results within 1 mile of Sebring
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Erin Road
3848 Erin Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1287 sqft
Beautiful pool home features 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom. Open floor plan, tile flooring throughout the home. You have access to a canal that leads to Little Lake Jackson then to Lake Jackson you can go fishing, or just have a day at the lake.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
713 Killarney Drive
713 Killarney Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 bonus room. The flooring throughout home is terrazzo flooring. The stove, refrigerator and microwave are new. The Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated. Beautiful tile for back-splash in the kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
171 US Highway 27 Highway N
171 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
Studio
$3,500
4000 sqft
4100SF Commercial Office Bld Finished into multiple offices, conference rooms, secretarial stations/admin and restrooms For Lease for $3,500/month(1st & security $7,000) plus sales tax, Tenant pays all their own utilities & maintains interior while
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Page Avenue
4201 Page Avenue, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Nice fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage property. Brick built with a nice screened in front porch to enjoy the nice breeze. Great location just off Golf View and close to the YMCA. Possible seasonal or short term with rent price variation.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5621 US 27 Highway N
5621 US Highway 27 N, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5760 sqft
Check out the Virtual Tour! Great property / live upstairs while running business downstairs! 5,760 SF Building: 1st floor is mostly open clear space which would be ideal for retail showroom; dance studio ; art studio, etc.
1 of 6
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2505 Park Plaza
2505 Park Plaza, Highlands County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Dinner Lake property! Walk to the dock and fish or sit and watch the sunset. Very nice 1 bedroom apartment, living and kitchen and bath are tiled. Large bedroom ..Lots of space.
1 of 3
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
206 Wren Avenue
206 Wren Avenue, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1203 sqft
This great 3 bed 2 bath home has just been renovated and has a new kitchen, new tile floors through out, fresh paint, new blinds, new lighting and is ready for a new family. This is a non smoking property. Lawn care included.
Results within 5 miles of Sebring
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28 Quail Roost Rd
28 Quail Roost Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Please call David Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Very well kept, spacious 2/2/2 located in Country Walk, Lake Placid, FL. Lake access provided.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
917 W Camphor St
917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Percy Avenue
1005 Percy Avenue, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom. The house has been completely remodeled inside. Tile flooring throughout the home. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New kitchen and new appliances. Utility Room for washer and dryer. Back screen porch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
425 Las Palmas Circle
425 Las Palmas Circle, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
810 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath water included, lawn maintenance. Title flooring throughout the home. Water is included. Community pool available. Utility room for washer & dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 US Highway 27 Highway N
4 US Route 27, Avon Park, FL
Studio
$3,800
1764 sqft
Prime Hard Corner C-Store For Lease @ Only $3,000/month NNN! CAM estimated $600-800 plus/including sales tax. Busy intersection in growing Avon Park,FL just south of the New Walmart & Nucor Industrial Facility being developed.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Edgewater Drive
3731 Edgewater Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Beautiful, immaculate, spacious open floor plan townhome with 2 master suites and Brazillias Cherry floors! Each master has its own screened balcony, one overlooking the Golf Course, the other the lake! Large lanai downstairs on the Golf Course.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
109 Pinehill Lane
109 Pinehill Lane, Highlands County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
This adorable pool house is available for seasonal and/or short term rental. Tenant has access to one stall of the garage. This is a newer property with newer furnishings. Pool is out the front door.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sebring rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
Some of the colleges located in the Sebring area include Florida Southern College, and Polk State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sebring from include Lakeland, Kissimmee, Port Charlotte, Plant City, and Winter Haven.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPort Charlotte, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLNorth Port, FLSt. Cloud, FLBartow, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLPort LaBelle, FLLehigh Acres, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLPunta Gorda, FL