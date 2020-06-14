Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm bay
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

51 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1415 NE Malibu Circle
1415 Malibu Cir NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Fully furnished 3-br waterfront townhome in popular Malibu Villas! Just bring your personal stuff -- the rest is all here! Ground-floor master bed and bath. Updated kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carriage Gate
1 Unit Available
1306 Potenza Dr
1306 Potenza Dr, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
1306 Potenza Dr Available 08/01/20 NEW! - This is your chance to rent a Brand new home! This 4 bed 2 bath home was completed in May 2020 by KB homes and has a 5 star energy rating certification.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crane Cliffs
1 Unit Available
1208 E River Drive
1208 River Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1778 sqft
Waterfront lifestyle and a Boater Paradise in the harbor waiting for you! Gated condo community located in Captains Cove in Melbourne.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
160
160 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3/2 furnished apartment First floor lake view Located west of I75 in Miramar . Includes utility except electricity. Great for students, relocation, vacation .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cannova Park
1 Unit Available
119
119 Hollywood Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Great 1 bed/ 1 bath First floor pool view complete furnished apartment with all utilities. Electricity paid by the bill with one month lease. Great amenities pool, gym, parking in the property. Good for relocation, vacation

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5569 Cord Grass Lane
5569 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Come rent paradise for $2200 (year lease) and eXperience ''Island Life'' with this fully furnished 2bdrm/2bth Townhouse Rental.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5522 Cord Grass Lane
5522 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1382 sqft
Available August 1! Long term rental fully furnished, 3/2 villa located in highly sought after South Shores community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Romac
1 Unit Available
202 Surf Road
202 Surf Road, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2311 sqft
Short term rental available. Perfectly renovated furnished Coastal pool home with large open floor plan. Home offers every amenity you will need, just bring your personal items and your set to enjoy paradise!All utilities are included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
513 Palmetto Avenue
513 Palmetto Ave, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1723 sqft
A doll house in Historic Melbourne! Enjoy Atlantic beaches, golf, fishing, boating, shopping, art & theater.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Feather Lakes
1 Unit Available
3590 Egret Drive
3590 Egret Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1212 sqft
Tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Available for short term rental with 3 month minimum, includes water, electric, cable & lawn service.Interior just painted. New AC . Split floor plan. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Putnam Park
1 Unit Available
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated August 16 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 La Costa Street
101 La Costa Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1804 sqft
Do you love living at the beach? Well, this is your chance! This fully furnished 2bdrm 2 1/2 bath condo is so close you can hear the waves. The first floor is a open and spacious with a Florida room under air.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Bay
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Bay 1 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 BedroomsPalm Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Bay 3 BedroomsPalm Bay Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Bay Apartments with GaragePalm Bay Apartments with GymPalm Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Bay Apartments with ParkingPalm Bay Apartments with Pool
    Palm Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalm Bay Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
    Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLStuart, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
    Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Malabar Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
    Valencia College