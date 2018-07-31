All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated November 11 2019

968 Oak Dr.

968 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

968 Oak Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 + Office - Come home to this quiet retreat near the heart of Oviedo. The home features stainless steel appliances and tile & wood laminate flooring throughout. Relax in the bathroom jacuzzi tub, or in the large family room with tons of windows, which brings in natural light. The backyard is fenced and lined with beautiful oak trees. The location is ideal...not far from the Oviedo Marketplace Mall, restaurants, shopping, and the 417. There are not many rentals in this area so this won't last...Call Today!

(RLNE5259511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Oak Dr. have any available units?
968 Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 968 Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
968 Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 968 Oak Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 968 Oak Dr. offer parking?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 968 Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Oak Dr. have a pool?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 968 Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 968 Oak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 968 Oak Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

