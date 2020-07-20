All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

921 Pecan Street

Location

921 Pecan Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and community! You can have it all in this ideal Oviedo home with NO REAR NEIGHBORS and NO HOA. MODERN UPDATES include a BRAND NEW A/C (2018) and NEW EXTERIOR PAINT. This beauty boasts an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, and abundant NATURAL LIGHT. The open kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN delivers a PRIVATE MASTER SUITE and two additional spacious bedrooms. Relax in glorious solitude or gather with guests in the BRICK PAVER LANAI with SERENE VIEWS. Zoned for A-RATED TOP OVIEDO SCHOOLS. Only minutes from the Oviedo Mall, Oviedo on the Park, Seminole State College, Red Bug Lake Park, UCF, Research Park, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to Orlando and Winter Springs. DonGÇÖt miss your chance to live in this quiet community convenient to everything!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Pecan Street have any available units?
921 Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 921 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Pecan Street is pet friendly.
Does 921 Pecan Street offer parking?
No, 921 Pecan Street does not offer parking.
Does 921 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 921 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 921 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Pecan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Pecan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 921 Pecan Street has units with air conditioning.
