910 Pecan St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

910 Pecan St

910 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 Pecan Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e8d644046 ---- OVIEDO 3br 2ba home, with TILE FLOORS in main area and SPACIOUS COVERED/SCREENED DECK! This home has just received NEW INTERIOR PAINT in a neutral tone, new window treatments, NEW SHOWER, VANITY and TOILET in master bath... Kitchen features solid wood cabinets with crown molding. New carpet in secondary bedrooms with laminate floor in master bedroom. All closets have BUILT IN SHELVING, including the WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom. French doors lead out to the covered and screened side porch/deck in the FENCED IN YARD. Washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Attached 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Home is on septic, so you can expect lower water bills than being on sewer. LOCATION is near to Oviedo High School, Publix grocery store and allows for quick access to FL-417, Downtown Oviedo, and Oviedo on the Park. Zoned for sought after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!! Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this MOVE IN READY home.. Click on Link below to schedule a showing! (Please note showtimes are updated periodically) https://showmojo.com/l/8e8d644046 New Paint Screened Porch Updated Master Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Pecan St have any available units?
910 Pecan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Pecan St have?
Some of 910 Pecan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Pecan St currently offering any rent specials?
910 Pecan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Pecan St pet-friendly?
No, 910 Pecan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 910 Pecan St offer parking?
Yes, 910 Pecan St offers parking.
Does 910 Pecan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Pecan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Pecan St have a pool?
No, 910 Pecan St does not have a pool.
Does 910 Pecan St have accessible units?
No, 910 Pecan St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Pecan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Pecan St does not have units with dishwashers.

