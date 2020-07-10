910 Pecan St

Amenities

OVIEDO 3br 2ba home, with TILE FLOORS in main area and SPACIOUS COVERED/SCREENED DECK! This home has just received NEW INTERIOR PAINT in a neutral tone, new window treatments, NEW SHOWER, VANITY and TOILET in master bath... Kitchen features solid wood cabinets with crown molding. New carpet in secondary bedrooms with laminate floor in master bedroom. All closets have BUILT IN SHELVING, including the WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom. French doors lead out to the covered and screened side porch/deck in the FENCED IN YARD. Washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Attached 2 car garage. Sorry, no pets. Home is on septic, so you can expect lower water bills than being on sewer. LOCATION is near to Oviedo High School, Publix grocery store and allows for quick access to FL-417, Downtown Oviedo, and Oviedo on the Park. Zoned for sought after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!! Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this MOVE IN READY home.