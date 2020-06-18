899 RICH DRIVE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a peaceful neighborhood. ALL A-RATED SCHOOLS!! Walking distance to Oviedo HIGH!! We offer a queen size bed with a Roku TV on each bedroom, Plus a twin sofa bed in the living room. This home is fully equipped with cooking utensils, coffee maker, microwave, linens and towels. It has also been completely remodeled with brand new floors, bathroom, kitchen, and freshly painted. Please note there are two attached but separate in-law suites that share ONLY the washer/dryer and the backyard.