899 RICH DRIVE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:12 AM

899 RICH DRIVE

899 Rich Drive · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

899 Rich Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Beautiful and cozy 3 bed-1 bath cottage, perfect for your family vacation or a friends get together, located close to major attractions in Orlando, but still being in a peaceful neighborhood. ALL A-RATED SCHOOLS!! Walking distance to Oviedo HIGH!! We offer a queen size bed with a Roku TV on each bedroom, Plus a twin sofa bed in the living room. This home is fully equipped with cooking utensils, coffee maker, microwave, linens and towels. It has also been completely remodeled with brand new floors, bathroom, kitchen, and freshly painted. Please note there are two attached but separate in-law suites that share ONLY the washer/dryer and the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 RICH DRIVE have any available units?
899 RICH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 899 RICH DRIVE have?
Some of 899 RICH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 RICH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
899 RICH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 RICH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 899 RICH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 899 RICH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 RICH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 899 RICH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 899 RICH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 RICH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 899 RICH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 899 RICH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
