Just reduced! This home is waitng for you! located near downtown Oviedo and conveniently located minutes from the 417. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home offers Freshly painted, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile throughout the living and kitchen areas 2 Car Garage, Fenced Back Yard, Eat-in Kitchen, Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, and Microwave. Ready to move in and won't last long.