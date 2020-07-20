All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

581 Farmingham Ct

581 Farmingham Court · No Longer Available
Location

581 Farmingham Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with Upgraded Kitchen in Oviedo, FL - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Oviedo, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in to this home with a fenced yard, screened-in porch and UPGRADED kitchen. The high ceilings and tile floors make it perfect for a family.

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, the 417 and more. Zoned for Partin Elementary School, Jackson Heights Middle School and Hagerty High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.*

(RLNE3876324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 Farmingham Ct have any available units?
581 Farmingham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 581 Farmingham Ct have?
Some of 581 Farmingham Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 Farmingham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
581 Farmingham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 Farmingham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 Farmingham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 581 Farmingham Ct offer parking?
Yes, 581 Farmingham Ct offers parking.
Does 581 Farmingham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 Farmingham Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 Farmingham Ct have a pool?
No, 581 Farmingham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 581 Farmingham Ct have accessible units?
No, 581 Farmingham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 581 Farmingham Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 Farmingham Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
