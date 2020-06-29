All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

441 AUGUSTINE COURT

441 Augustine Court · No Longer Available
Location

441 Augustine Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
OVIEDO 3br 2ba in WAVERLEE WOODS with Water View!!! Tile and laminate flooring- NO CARPET. Spacious kitchen with large eating space and STAINLESS STEEL appliances, solid wood cabinets, breakfast bar. Inside utility room off kitchen. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, large secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, screened porch in rear with pond behind home. Attached 2 car garage. LOCATION is in sough after Seminole County school district, just a minute to the OVIEDO SPORTS COMPLEX where you'll find 4 Softball Fields, 7 Youth Baseball Fields, 1 T-Ball Field, Playground, Restrooms, Concessions and Offices. Short drive to OVIEDO GYM and AQUATIC CENTER, offering: Olympic Swimming Pool, Activity Swimming Pool, Full Court Gymnasium, Fitness Room, Indoor Rock Climbing Wall, Multi-Purpose Room, Offices, Playground, Outdoor Lighted Basketball Courts, 2 Pavilions, Trailhead, Concession Stand, Locker Rooms, Indoor Restrooms, and Outdoor Restrooms as well as many classes and programs. Owner will consider up to 2 pets under 35 lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have any available units?
441 AUGUSTINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have?
Some of 441 AUGUSTINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 AUGUSTINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
441 AUGUSTINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 AUGUSTINE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT offers parking.
Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT has a pool.
Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 441 AUGUSTINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 AUGUSTINE COURT has units with dishwashers.

