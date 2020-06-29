441 AUGUSTINE COURT

Amenities

OVIEDO 3br 2ba in WAVERLEE WOODS with Water View!!! Tile and laminate flooring- NO CARPET. Spacious kitchen with large eating space and STAINLESS STEEL appliances, solid wood cabinets, breakfast bar. Inside utility room off kitchen. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, large secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, screened porch in rear with pond behind home. Attached 2 car garage. LOCATION is in sough after Seminole County school district, just a minute to the OVIEDO SPORTS COMPLEX where you'll find 4 Softball Fields, 7 Youth Baseball Fields, 1 T-Ball Field, Playground, Restrooms, Concessions and Offices. Short drive to OVIEDO GYM and AQUATIC CENTER, offering: Olympic Swimming Pool, Activity Swimming Pool, Full Court Gymnasium, Fitness Room, Indoor Rock Climbing Wall, Multi-Purpose Room, Offices, Playground, Outdoor Lighted Basketball Courts, 2 Pavilions, Trailhead, Concession Stand, Locker Rooms, Indoor Restrooms, and Outdoor Restrooms as well as many classes and programs. Owner will consider up to 2 pets under 35 lbs (no aggressive breeds), with increase in security deposit. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment today!