4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Live Oak Reserve community of Oviedo! Master suite is located downstairs with a walk-in closet, his & her sinks, and separate shower and garden tub! Remaining 3 bedrooms PLUS a huge bonus room are located on the second floor! Kitchen features 42" Cherry Wood cabinet, crown molding, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! The backyard includes a screened in patio and over-sized yard! Community offers a community pool, basketball & tennis courts, soccer field, playground, and a clubhouse! Available April 2, 2020! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom. *Lawn Care and Pest control is included in rent!*