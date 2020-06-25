All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE

4355 Bending Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4355 Bending Branch Lane, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL and SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Live Oak Reserve community of Oviedo! Master suite is located downstairs with a walk-in closet, his & her sinks, and separate shower and garden tub! Remaining 3 bedrooms PLUS a huge bonus room are located on the second floor! Kitchen features 42" Cherry Wood cabinet, crown molding, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! The backyard includes a screened in patio and over-sized yard! Community offers a community pool, basketball & tennis courts, soccer field, playground, and a clubhouse! Available April 2, 2020! Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history. Maximum of two "heartbeats" per bedroom. *Lawn Care and Pest control is included in rent!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have any available units?
4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have?
Some of 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE offers parking.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE has a pool.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 BENDING BRANCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus