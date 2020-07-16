All apartments in Oviedo
383 PALM DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

383 PALM DRIVE

383 Palm Drive · (407) 574-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

383 Palm Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 383 PALM DRIVE · Avail. Aug 7

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
383 PALM DRIVE Available 08/07/20 3/2 POOL HOME- LAKE CHARM AREA/OVIEDO - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home located in the very desirable, Lake Charm area of Oviedo. This home is full of custom upgrades and owner touches. Entry foyer leads into the formal living room which has a floor to ceiling bay window and continues to the separate formal dining room. The kitchen has a custom built island, tons of cabinet space, and a breakfast area. The over-sized family room has doors leading to the screened pool and bar area which is great for entertaining. And the bonuses don't stop with the interior of this home. This home is located on a large lot with mature trees, huge driveway with ample parking for a boat or trailer and there is no HOA. Additional bonuses, pool service included, lawn chemical service included, and built in dog run area. Don't wait, this home won't last!

APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTH’S RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON

(RLNE4886268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 PALM DRIVE have any available units?
383 PALM DRIVE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 383 PALM DRIVE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
383 PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 383 PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 383 PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 383 PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 383 PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 PALM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 383 PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 383 PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 383 PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 383 PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 PALM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
