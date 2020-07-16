Amenities

383 PALM DRIVE Available 08/07/20 3/2 POOL HOME- LAKE CHARM AREA/OVIEDO - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home located in the very desirable, Lake Charm area of Oviedo. This home is full of custom upgrades and owner touches. Entry foyer leads into the formal living room which has a floor to ceiling bay window and continues to the separate formal dining room. The kitchen has a custom built island, tons of cabinet space, and a breakfast area. The over-sized family room has doors leading to the screened pool and bar area which is great for entertaining. And the bonuses don't stop with the interior of this home. This home is located on a large lot with mature trees, huge driveway with ample parking for a boat or trailer and there is no HOA. Additional bonuses, pool service included, lawn chemical service included, and built in dog run area. Don't wait, this home won't last!



APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER ADULT AND THERE IS ONE TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE OF $100 DUE PRIOR TO MOVE IN. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS TYPICALLY EQUAL TO ONE MONTH’S RENT BUT IS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL AND REQUIRED DEPOSIT MAY BE HIGHER BASED ON HISTORY. ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE HOWEVER NOT GUARANTEED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

LICENSED FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROKER: JOHN WILKERSON



