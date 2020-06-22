All apartments in Oviedo
3490 Heirloom Rose Place
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

3490 Heirloom Rose Place

3490 Heirloom Rose Place · No Longer Available
Oviedo
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3490 Heirloom Rose Place, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/3 Pool Home in The Sanctuary Community - Enjoy this beautiful pool to spend time in. With 3,654 sq. ft. and 2,722 under air, this spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home has a split bedroom plan, 3-car garage, built-in computer desks, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, jetted tub in master bath and many more upgrades. On a conservation area with pool care, solar heat and child protection fence included.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE4519881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have any available units?
3490 Heirloom Rose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have?
Some of 3490 Heirloom Rose Place's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3490 Heirloom Rose Place currently offering any rent specials?
3490 Heirloom Rose Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 Heirloom Rose Place pet-friendly?
No, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place offer parking?
Yes, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place does offer parking.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have a pool?
Yes, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place has a pool.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have accessible units?
No, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3490 Heirloom Rose Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3490 Heirloom Rose Place does not have units with air conditioning.
