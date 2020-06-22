3490 Heirloom Rose Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/3 Pool Home in The Sanctuary Community - Enjoy this beautiful pool to spend time in. With 3,654 sq. ft. and 2,722 under air, this spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home has a split bedroom plan, 3-car garage, built-in computer desks, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, jetted tub in master bath and many more upgrades. On a conservation area with pool care, solar heat and child protection fence included.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



