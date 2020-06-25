3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful Sanctuary Home, Light And Bright 4 BEDROOMS 2 AND HALF BATHROOM POOL home with soaring

Split floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast nook and living/dining room combo. Large master bedroom with walk in closet Tile in kitchen ,dinning , living and bathrooms, laminate wood style floors in all bedrooms, no carpet! 2 car garage. Brick paved driveway adds beauty to the home. Community amenities include; Clubhouse and pool, splash pad, basketball court, gym, playground, tennis and volleyball court. Pet Friendly Home with approval neighborhood currently zoned for excellent Oviedo schools. Premium community amenities including oversized pool, splash zone, playground, and fitness center.