All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE

3009 Juneberry Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3009 Juneberry Terrace, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Sanctuary Home, Light And Bright 4 BEDROOMS 2 AND HALF BATHROOM POOL home with soaring
Split floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast nook and living/dining room combo. Large master bedroom with walk in closet Tile in kitchen ,dinning , living and bathrooms, laminate wood style floors in all bedrooms, no carpet! 2 car garage. Brick paved driveway adds beauty to the home. Community amenities include; Clubhouse and pool, splash pad, basketball court, gym, playground, tennis and volleyball court. Pet Friendly Home with approval neighborhood currently zoned for excellent Oviedo schools. Premium community amenities including oversized pool, splash zone, playground, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 18 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have any available units?
3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have?
Some of 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 JUNEBERRY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus