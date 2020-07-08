2917 HUNTERS LANE

Amenities

UPDATED 3br 2ba POOL HOME in Oviedo's Twin Rivers community!!! New AC in December 2019... UPDATED FLOORING, updated light fixtures, COMPLETE NEW KITCHEN with stainless steel and black stainless steel fridge in 2017. Split floor plan offers separate living room and family room, with wood look vinyl flooring, Solid wood bath vanities, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Beautiful master bath with glass enclosed shower and GARDEN TUB. W/D hookups, attached 2 car garage. Pool service INCLUDED in rent. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!