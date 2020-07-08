All apartments in Oviedo
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
2917 HUNTERS LANE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

2917 HUNTERS LANE

2917 Hunters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Hunters Lane, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED 3br 2ba POOL HOME in Oviedo's Twin Rivers community!!! New AC in December 2019... UPDATED FLOORING, updated light fixtures, COMPLETE NEW KITCHEN with stainless steel and black stainless steel fridge in 2017. Split floor plan offers separate living room and family room, with wood look vinyl flooring, Solid wood bath vanities, and GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Beautiful master bath with glass enclosed shower and GARDEN TUB. W/D hookups, attached 2 car garage. Pool service INCLUDED in rent. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have any available units?
2917 HUNTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have?
Some of 2917 HUNTERS LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 HUNTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2917 HUNTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 HUNTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2917 HUNTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2917 HUNTERS LANE offers parking.
Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 HUNTERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2917 HUNTERS LANE has a pool.
Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2917 HUNTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 HUNTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 HUNTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.

