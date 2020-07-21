2887 Sweetspire Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/837191b091 ---- OVIEDO/ THE SANCTUARY / FENCED-IN / LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!!! Live in this well maintained, beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath corner lot in highly desirable the Sanctuary community of Oviedo. Beautiful 42 inch cherry cabinets. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Tile floors in main living area, Carpet in master bed and Laminate wood flooring in other 2 beds, garden tub, walk in shower, double sinks. Nice size garage for storage. This home is fenced with a nice size backyard. Community pool, fitness, playground, tennis court. This property includes lawn service.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information. 2 Car Garage Pool Possible With Approval Washer / Dryer Hookups