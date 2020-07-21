All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 2887 Sweetspire Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
2887 Sweetspire Circle
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:56 PM

2887 Sweetspire Circle

2887 Sweetspire Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2887 Sweetspire Circle, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/837191b091 ---- OVIEDO/ THE SANCTUARY / FENCED-IN / LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!!! Live in this well maintained, beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath corner lot in highly desirable the Sanctuary community of Oviedo. Beautiful 42 inch cherry cabinets. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Tile floors in main living area, Carpet in master bed and Laminate wood flooring in other 2 beds, garden tub, walk in shower, double sinks. Nice size garage for storage. This home is fenced with a nice size backyard. Community pool, fitness, playground, tennis court. This property includes lawn service.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information. 2 Car Garage Pool Possible With Approval Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have any available units?
2887 Sweetspire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have?
Some of 2887 Sweetspire Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Sweetspire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Sweetspire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Sweetspire Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2887 Sweetspire Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Sweetspire Circle offers parking.
Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Sweetspire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Sweetspire Circle has a pool.
Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have accessible units?
No, 2887 Sweetspire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Sweetspire Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Sweetspire Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus