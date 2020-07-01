All apartments in Oviedo
2809 Strand Loop Court
2809 Strand Loop Court

2809 Strand Loop Court · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Strand Loop Court, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This easy-going multi-level home located in Oviedo FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large front lawn with landscaped walkway, multi-car garage with a private driveway, tiled entryway with decorative lighting, centrally located living room with natural light, en suite master bath w/full-size jet tub, open view kitchen with ample countertop space, laundry room w/full-size connections and storage shelf, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have any available units?
2809 Strand Loop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 2809 Strand Loop Court currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Strand Loop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Strand Loop Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Strand Loop Court is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Strand Loop Court offers parking.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Strand Loop Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have a pool?
No, 2809 Strand Loop Court does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have accessible units?
No, 2809 Strand Loop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Strand Loop Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 Strand Loop Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 Strand Loop Court does not have units with air conditioning.

