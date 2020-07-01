All apartments in Oviedo
Oviedo, FL
225 Roosevelt Sq
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

225 Roosevelt Sq

225 Roosevelt Square · No Longer Available
Location

225 Roosevelt Square, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious house at a great neighborhood - Property Id: 181042

You will love making this 3 bed/2 bath house your new home! The corner lot boasts extra space, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for a relaxing coffee in the afternoon or fun, entertaining weekend. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry, and lots of room for making long-lasting memories. Quite, friendly neighborhood and A-rated school zone is a big plus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181042
Property Id 181042

(RLNE5369676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Roosevelt Sq have any available units?
225 Roosevelt Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Roosevelt Sq have?
Some of 225 Roosevelt Sq's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Roosevelt Sq currently offering any rent specials?
225 Roosevelt Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Roosevelt Sq pet-friendly?
No, 225 Roosevelt Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 225 Roosevelt Sq offer parking?
No, 225 Roosevelt Sq does not offer parking.
Does 225 Roosevelt Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Roosevelt Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Roosevelt Sq have a pool?
No, 225 Roosevelt Sq does not have a pool.
Does 225 Roosevelt Sq have accessible units?
No, 225 Roosevelt Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Roosevelt Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Roosevelt Sq has units with dishwashers.

