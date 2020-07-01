225 Roosevelt Sq

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious house at a great neighborhood - Property Id: 181042



You will love making this 3 bed/2 bath house your new home! The corner lot boasts extra space, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for a relaxing coffee in the afternoon or fun, entertaining weekend. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry, and lots of room for making long-lasting memories. Quite, friendly neighborhood and A-rated school zone is a big plus.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181042

Property Id 181042



(RLNE5369676)