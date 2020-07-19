All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Foliage Oak Ter

2235 Foliage Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Foliage Oak Terrace, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Oviedo 4 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Live Oak - Oviedo - Oviedo 4 bedroom 2 Bath pool home in the Live Oak subdivision is ready for you to call home. It has an open floor plan with lots of room. Giant family room, dedicated formal dining area. The family room features a large fireplace and natural light floods this space from the glass doors overlooking the resort-style, solar heated pool and lush landscaping package in the backyard with a view of the pond. Community also has pool, with great water park, play ground, and clubhouse. This one will go fast - PREVIEW it today. Landscaping and Pool Service included. Beautiful Move in ready home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4291556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have any available units?
2235 Foliage Oak Ter doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have?
Some of 2235 Foliage Oak Ter's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Foliage Oak Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Foliage Oak Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Foliage Oak Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter offer parking?
No, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter has a pool.
Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have accessible units?
No, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Foliage Oak Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Foliage Oak Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
