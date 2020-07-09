All apartments in Oviedo
1800 SHADOW PINE COURT
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

1800 SHADOW PINE COURT

1800 Shadow Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Shadow Pine Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Pool Home in the Riverside area of Oviedo FL! This property features a spacious living room with and stunning fireplace to enjoy. Beautiful kitchen with a view tours the pool. A large fence in the back and 2 car garage! All appliances included. Pool care and lawn care included!! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

