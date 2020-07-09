1800 SHADOW PINE COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Pool Home in the Riverside area of Oviedo FL! This property features a spacious living room with and stunning fireplace to enjoy. Beautiful kitchen with a view tours the pool. A large fence in the back and 2 car garage! All appliances included. Pool care and lawn care included!! Must see!