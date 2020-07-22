1554 PURPLE PLUM LANE

FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH NO REAR NEIGHBORS LOCATED NEAR UCF & ZONED FOR THE GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT. This two-story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is cozy and features an open floor plan. As a resident take advantage and enjoy the community pool with family and friends. This home is located between Waterford Lakes and Oviedo in the Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
