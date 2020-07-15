1222 E HARRISON ST.

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 Home in Beautiful Oviedo - This 3 bedroom home is nestled in beautiful Oviedo. The spacious interior features almost 1,200 SF of living space. This home has new tile throughout the living areas and new tile in the bedrooms. The interior has also been freshly painted. This property is available NOW for immediate occupancy. The home also features a spacious front and backyard.



This property is located within 20 minutes of the University of Central Florida Main Campus and convenient to downtown Oviedo.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



(RLNE3752330)