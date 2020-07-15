All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated February 28 2020

1222 E HARRISON ST.

1222 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Harrison Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 Home in Beautiful Oviedo - This 3 bedroom home is nestled in beautiful Oviedo. The spacious interior features almost 1,200 SF of living space. This home has new tile throughout the living areas and new tile in the bedrooms. The interior has also been freshly painted. This property is available NOW for immediate occupancy. The home also features a spacious front and backyard.

This property is located within 20 minutes of the University of Central Florida Main Campus and convenient to downtown Oviedo.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

(RLNE3752330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have any available units?
1222 E HARRISON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1222 E HARRISON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 E HARRISON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 E HARRISON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 E HARRISON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. offer parking?
No, 1222 E HARRISON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 E HARRISON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have a pool?
No, 1222 E HARRISON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have accessible units?
No, 1222 E HARRISON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 E HARRISON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 E HARRISON ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1222 E HARRISON ST. has units with air conditioning.
