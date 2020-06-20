All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1075 Covington Street

1075 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1075 Covington Street Available 03/22/19 Welcome Home! Move in March 2019! Lovely 3 Beds 2 Bath Home - Rent: $1450 Deposit: $1450

GREAT OVIEDO LOCATION! ALL TILE FLOORS! NO CARPETS TO CLEAN! LARGE BACK YARD! SPACIOUS SPLIT FLOOR PLAN! MASTER BATHROOM HAS HIS AND HER SINKS AS WELL AS LARGE GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER!

LAWN CARE IS TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY!

OFF ALAFAYA WOODS! WONDERFUL SCHOOLS! 1075 COVINGTON ST. OVIEDO 32765. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINNING, DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, INT. AIRPORT, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, & MUCH MORE!!

TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE CONTACT ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW THIS HOME.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Stenstrom
Middle - Chiles
High - Oviedo
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

****** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8****************

(RLNE3849649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

