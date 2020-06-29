All apartments in Oviedo
1066 Covington Street

1066 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Covington Street have any available units?
1066 Covington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1066 Covington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Covington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Covington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Covington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Covington Street offer parking?
No, 1066 Covington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Covington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Covington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Covington Street have a pool?
Yes, 1066 Covington Street has a pool.
Does 1066 Covington Street have accessible units?
No, 1066 Covington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Covington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Covington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Covington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Covington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
