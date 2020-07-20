All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1056 Taramundi Drive

1056 Taramundi Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Taramundi Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Town Home in Oviedo--This is your Home!! - Come and see this Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse which features French Doors, Granite Countertops, Wood Tile Throughout, All Appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Large Screened Porch With Pool View, 1-Car Garage, Community Pool. The Hamptons is an exciting, townhome community located at Oviedo in the Park. Fabulous retail, business and entertainment are all around you, as well as a private community pool with cabana to relax and unwind.

Call today and make this your Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Taramundi Drive have any available units?
1056 Taramundi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Taramundi Drive have?
Some of 1056 Taramundi Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Taramundi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Taramundi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Taramundi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1056 Taramundi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1056 Taramundi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Taramundi Drive offers parking.
Does 1056 Taramundi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Taramundi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Taramundi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1056 Taramundi Drive has a pool.
Does 1056 Taramundi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1056 Taramundi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Taramundi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Taramundi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
