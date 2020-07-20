1056 Taramundi Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Town Home in Oviedo--This is your Home!! - Come and see this Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse which features French Doors, Granite Countertops, Wood Tile Throughout, All Appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Large Screened Porch With Pool View, 1-Car Garage, Community Pool. The Hamptons is an exciting, townhome community located at Oviedo in the Park. Fabulous retail, business and entertainment are all around you, as well as a private community pool with cabana to relax and unwind.



Call today and make this your Home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869104)