1052 Abell Circle
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

1052 Abell Circle

1052 Abell Circle · No Longer Available
1052 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Alafaya Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, huge kitchen with breakfast area, screened patio, private yard, and A+ schools! This home is close to shopping and restaurants and all major toll roads.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Abell Circle have any available units?
1052 Abell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Abell Circle have?
Some of 1052 Abell Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Abell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Abell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Abell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Abell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Abell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Abell Circle offers parking.
Does 1052 Abell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Abell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Abell Circle have a pool?
No, 1052 Abell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Abell Circle have accessible units?
No, 1052 Abell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Abell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Abell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
