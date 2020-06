Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious split bedroom floor plan is located in desirable Oviedo. New tile flooring showcased throughout the home except the bedrooms which are laminate. Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home has the perfect country feel with a front porch and large backyard (not fenced) This home has a new A/C unit, recently replaced roof. It's a must see. Sorry, no smoking. Check this out before it's gone.